Wide receiver Jaelen Strong was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced.

Strong was placed on waivers by the Houston Texans on Monday.

The Jaguars' depth chart at wide receiver took a hit in Week 1 when No 1. wide receiver Allen Robinson was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns are experienced players who have combined for 281 catches since 2014, but since Robinson's injury, the Jaguars were forced to rely on undrafted rookie Keelan Cole in three-receiver sets.

Strong likely will step into the No. 3 spot, which will take some pressure off Cole.

Strong, a 2015 third-round pick, was suspended for the first game of the season because of his February 2016 arrest for illegal possession of marijuana. Strong was riding in a car driven by Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall, a former teammate at Arizona State, and admitted to having the marijuana without a medical marijuana card.

Strong played in the Texans' Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals but did not have a target. He played on just 30 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

In three seasons with the team, Strong had 28 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns (all in his rookie season). The Texans considered releasing the wide receiver before the season during the cut down to the 53-man roster.

In a corresponding roster move, the Jags placed defensive tackle Michael Bennett on the reserve/injured list.

