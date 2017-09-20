DeMaurice Smith was re-elected NFLPA executive director Tuesday night by a 14-0 vote of the selection committee. The three-year term runs through 2021, which coincides with the final year of the current collective bargaining agreement.

"This union is centered on player leadership. I am proud of their commitment, humbled by their trust in me and honored to serve. There is more work to be done," Smith said in tweet that featured the hashtag "#OneTeam".

DeMaurice Smith has been re-elected for a fourth term as the executive director of the NFLPA. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Eric Winston, president of the NFLPA also issued a statement praising Smith's re-election.

"After a comprehensive and professional process in line with our Constitution, the NFLPA selection committee unanimously selected DeMaurice Smith to continue in the role as our Executive Director," Winston said. "Congratulations to De and we know there is more work to be done."

Smith has previously said that he believes a labor stoppage is likely when the collective bargaining agreement ends in 2021.

The last time NFL players missed games was the 24-day strike in 1987, which began after Week 2 and prompted the NFL to cancel its Week 3 games and shorten the season to 15 games. The league played with replacement players for the next three weeks until the players ended their strike after Week 6.

Smith was first elected executive director in 2009, a position that is held in three-year terms.