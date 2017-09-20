The Houston Texans are expected to sign cornerback Johnthan Banks after working him out on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Houston had two cornerbacks leave with injuries in Thursday night's 13-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and 2015 first-round pick Kevin Johnson sprained his MCL and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Johnson started the game alongside Joseph. The Texans were relying on Johnson after they lost top corner A.J. Bouye in free agency this offseason.

In place of Joseph and Johnson, the Texans played recently signed cornerback Marcus Burley and rookie Treston Decoud on Thursday. Cornerback Kareem Jackson led the team with seven tackles and added a sack and forced fumble.

Banks was signed by the Chicago Bears in March but was cut before the season.

He was a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. The Bucs traded him to the Lions for a seventh-round pick in November 2016. He was released by the Lions in December.