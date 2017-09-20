Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor posted a message on Twitter for Los Angeles Rams safety Cody Davis Tuesday night: Aim higher.

Pryor clearly was bothered by a Davis hit during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams. With just under seven minutes remaining in the game, Pryor cut left across the middle and caught a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Davis raced up from the secondary and hit the 6-foot-4 Pryor around his right knee.

@CodyDavis rule 101 ... not a dirty play...BUT..We all want success try to hit a little higher and not take out knees in future.. thank you pic.twitter.com/srnzHmkafg — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) September 20, 2017

Davis, a fifth-year veteran, has yet to reply.

Pryor gained 9 yards on the play, which was nullified by a holding penalty. After the play, Pryor got up quickly but did slightly shake his knee.

In two games, Pryor has caught eight passes for 97 yards and frequently runs routes across the middle. His concerns over hits around the knees -- and the long-term injury risks they pose -- is nothing new.

In an Aug. 22 preseason game at Cleveland, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was injured on a low, but legal, hit by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham had leaped to make the catch, and Boddy-Calhoun hit him around the knees as he landed. Beckham ended up with a sprained ankle and missed the season opener.

Defensive backs have long complained how their strike zone has shrunk with hits to the head and neck area now illegal. Those hits lead to penalties, fines and ultimately suspensions.