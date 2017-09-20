HOUSTON -- Among the 209,426 people who donated to Houston Texans' J.J. Watt's Houston Relief Flood Fund to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey were New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

Brady donated $100,000 and Belichick contributed $50,000.

Tom Brady, right, contributed $100,000 to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund. AP Photo/Charles

"It's incredibl[y] kind gestures," Watt said. "Just goes to show what type of people they are. Despite everything, playing a game against each other, having practice against each other, being in the same [conference] and things like that. For them to step up at a time like that and just help their fellow human is pretty special and I think it speaks volumes to their character.

"I'm very appreciative of that obviously, and I think the way both of them went about it as well, just kind of quietly behind the scenes. I don't think they even meant for it to get out, so good people. Much appreciated for sure."

Watt closed the fundraiser on Friday after raising more than $37 million.