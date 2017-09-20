Michael Smith explains that from the outside looking in, the suspension of Dolphins LB Lawrence Timmons seems rushed and harsh. (1:45)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase did not provide specifics Wednesday on why linebacker Lawrence Timmons was not with the team last weekend.

However, Gase did leave the door open for Timmons to return after his indefinite suspension.

"I think every situation's different," Gase said, "I would say that you can be forgiven if the right steps are taken."

The Dolphins will continue to keep Timmons' situation in-house, according to Gase. The team was surprised, concerned and upset that Timmons disappeared last weekend and subsequently wasn't available for Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, Miami can suspend Timmons for a maximum of four games. The suspension also can be shorter. However, Timmons must re-earn the trust of the team and coaching staff in order to return.

Timmons' situation is a personal matter but affected the team, which led to the suspension, Gase said.

"We've handled it the way we feel like we need to handle it," Gase said. "Really, I don't have anything to add to that."

Backup linebacker Chase Allen started in Timmons' place and recorded four tackles. Another possible replacement -- linebacker Rey Maualuga -- did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Miami also acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. The former 2015 first-round pick practiced with the Dolphins for the first time on Wednesday.