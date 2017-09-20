BEREA, Ohio -- Isaiah Crowell has talked with Hue Jackson about his limited carries in the Cleveland Browns first two games, Crowell said Wednesday.

"We talked and he said he wants to give me the ball and stuff like that," Crowell said. "But we really didn't go into big depth about it. I just told him I feel like I'm a big-time player and I can make some plays with the team. I just kept it at that."

Crowell has run the ball 27 times the first two games, both losses.

The numbers had many -- especially fantasy owners -- scratching their heads about Crowell's role because Jackson had vowed during the offseason that he did not run enough in 2016, and that he would rely more on Crowell this season. It hasn't happened. In Sunday's loss in Baltimore, the Browns threw 42 passes ran the ball 21 times (seven by quarterbacks and receivers). Crowell admitted it puzzled him.

"I wouldn't say upset, but sometimes I question it," Crowell said. "Everybody has their own opinions. I have my own opinions. You might have your own opinions. Hue Jackson has his own opinions.

"I'm just a player. I don't cross those boundaries. I just control what I can control."

Crowell admitted that the fact he is on a contract year is on his mind.

"Of course (I think about it)," Crowell said. "During the game, after the game, before the game. Right now it's just obvious to think about."

Browns running back Isaiah Crowell feels like he hasn't been getting enough touches through two Cleveland losses. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

A year ago at this time, Crowell had 195 yards and two touchdowns. His 27 carries this season are tied for 18th in the league with Baltimore's Terrance West and San Diego's Melvin Gordon. He has rushed for 70 yards and no touchdowns.

A year ago, he averaged 4.8 yards per carry, seventh in the league. Despite the average, he had just 198 carries, 20th in the league. That led Jackson to vow he would use Crowell more. He's on pace after two games for 208 carries, less than one more per game than a year ago. In two games, the running backs have 34 total carries.

"Yeah, it's discouraging, but like I said I control what I can control," Crowell said. "I just try to do what I can do out there and try to take advantage of my opportunities."

Jackson said his vow remains unchanged, but he will adjust from game to game based on what he feels gives the Browns the best chance to win. He pointed out that when the Browns were in Baltimore, two of the Ravens' better defensive linemen were taken off the field.

"Our job is to win," Jackson said. "It is not just run. It is not just throw. It is what it takes to win the game. We did what we felt it took to win the game to give us a chance. It didn't work. That happens sometimes.

"It is easy to say, 'Well, if you would have run the ball, this would have been better.' Well, you don't know that."

Crowell pointed out that teams are forcing the Browns to throw more with a rookie starting at quarterback. Other teams also are well aware that the Browns invested in the offensive line in the offseason to improve the run game.

"I feel like, yeah, it's best for the team to, in my opinion, run the ball more," Crowell said. "I feel like it'll help him out, but at the same time he is a rookie quarterback and I feel like people expect us to run the ball more so I feel like they load the box and try to prevent us from running the ball so much and try to make him throw the ball."

Guard Joel Bitonio said in each of the first two games the Steelers and Ravens had brought an extra man to the box to stop the running game. That extra man was unaccounted for and sometimes unblocked, Bitonio said.

The only way to drive defenses out of that approach is to make plays in the passing game and force the safety or extra player back into coverage.

"I feel like if someone has an investment to run the ball and have a good offensive line, I feel like if I'm playing against them I'm going to try to prevent them from running the ball," Crowell said. "That's going to be my main focus.

"You got to have other people making plays down the field and the quarterback doing what he's supposed to do and also the running back who's fitting the ball where he's supposed to fit it to be successful. Because I feel like (the run is) where everybody is going to be focused."

Crowell said, though, that he believes he is "good enough to overcome that."