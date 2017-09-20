The NFL compensation committee had a "very constructive call" Wednesday regarding a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The committee expects to have the matter of extending Goodell's contract "completed in due course," the source told Schefter.

Goodell's current deal as commissioner expires in 2019, and many had expected his contract extension would be resolved before this season began. Goodell received $34.1 million in compensation during the 2014 calendar year and $32 million in 2015. That included base salary and bonuses, as well as pension and other deferred payments.

The 2015 filing was the last the league had to disclose because it has relinquished its tax-exempt status. In the 10 years in which his commissioner salary was disclosed, Goodell averaged more than $21 million per year and made a total of $212.5 million. He became NFL commissioner in 2006.

While some owners believe a contract extension is imminent, the situation has become a touchy issue within NFL ownership circles, sources tell ESPN, with one source saying "there's no way that happens right now."

The compensation committee consists of six owners: chairman Arthur Blank (Falcons), Clark Hunt (Chiefs), Robert Kraft (Patriots), John Mara (Giants), Bob McNair (Texans) and Art Rooney II (Steelers).

ESPN reported Sunday that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had inserted himself into discussions and was now an informal seventh member of the committee. He was on the conference call Wednesday. One source familiar with the ongoing drama told ESPN that Jones has argued persistently for months that other owners believe Goodell makes "way too much money," and that Jones has demanded a pay cut and a radical change in the formula that compensates the commissioner.

Jones also has complained strongly that several other employees of the league office are overcompensated, the source said.

Asked about the report on Sunday, Jones said, "There certainly are exaggerations there; that's not the way that works. I've always supported Roger and let's just leave it at that. I wouldn't dare get into nuances and wouldn't deny anything that is written whether it is true or not."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen contributed to this report.