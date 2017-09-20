NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a hamstring injury.

Davis originally injured the hamstring in early August and aggravated it during the Titans' 37-16 win over Jacksonville.

"It's tough for anytime to have to watch a guy who can't play," Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said. "It's so frustrating. He's so competitive. He thinks he's letting us down. He's not letting anybody down. We're dealing with the NFL. We have injuries. I know he's frustrated at this point that he can't play."

Titans receiver Corey Davis originally injured his hamstring Aug. 3 and aggravated the injury last week against the Jaguars. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The news regarding running back DeMarco Murray was more optimistic. Mularkey said he was "hopeful" to have Murray on Sunday" after Murray aggravated a hamstring injury in the second half against Jacksonville.

Mularkey said one of the two players had an MRI Tuesday on his hamstring, but he would not confirm which player it was. Both attended Wednesday's practice, but did not participate. Davis snagged balls from the JUGS machine after practice.

Davis missed a month after he first suffered the hamstring injury Aug. 3. Murray missed a couple of weeks with an injury he suffered the same week.

Whether Murray plays or not, there will probably be an increase in reps for running back Derrick Henry, who took over when Murray went out with hamstring tightness in the third quarter. Henry rushed for a career-high 92 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Murray finished with nine carries for 25 yards.

"It depends on how well he can go," Mularkey said when asked if Murray could still start Sunday.

Davis returned late in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars, and Murray sat out the rest of the game after telling trainers of his hamstring tightness. Both players played in Week 1 without apparent limitations.

Eric Decker will start for Davis opposite Rishard Matthews on Sunday. Speedy receiver Taywan Taylor is likely to see a significant uptick in reps. The Titans promoted receiver Zach Pascal for their practice squad Tuesday for extra receiver depth.

Linebacker Aaron Wallace was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a back injury, for which he will have surgery. The move cleared room for Pascal to be elevated.