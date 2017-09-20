RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy said Wednesday that he isn't sure what his role will be in Seattle's backfield going forward but that he's preparing as if he will play.

Lacy was a surprise inactive for Sunday's win against the San Francisco 49ers.

"You don't like what happened or whatever, but at the end of the day, you can just control what you can control," Lacy said, "continue to go out and practice and see how it goes."

Lacy, who signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Seahawks over the offseason, only played seven offensive snaps in a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, his former team. He gained 3 yards on five carries.

He said he was informed that he would be inactive against San Francisco by his position coach Sunday morning, before the team boarded the bus to head to CenturyLink Field.

"There's no positive way to take it, but I was the most positive I could be," he said. "It was my first time that happened to me or whatever, so I really don't know what think of it, just do what I can do."

Rookie Chris Carson has been Seattle's primary running back over the first two games. He gained 93 yards on 20 carries on Sunday, while Thomas Rawls was being eased back into action in his first game back following an ankle injury. Carson's emergence and Rawls' return have added to the uncertainty about Lacy's role.

"I've just got to continue to be me, go out and practice the same way I've been practicing and see what happens week by week," Lacy said.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described Lacy being inactive as a matchup-based decision and not one that's indicative of the running back having fallen out of favor. He said Wednesday that Lacy has responded well over the last few days.

"He's doing fine. He's ready to get after it and compete and battle back," Carroll said. "He respects Thomas Rawls. He understands. That's not what he wants. I don't want him to accept it, I want him to be wanting to get back out there with everything he's got, and that's exactly the way he should be competing. I wish we could have had him up. We could have used him."