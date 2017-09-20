The issues NFL ownership have had regarding commissioner Roger Goodell's extension have been resolved and the deal is "getting papered right now," a source familiar with the negotiations told ESPN.

It could take days or maybe weeks to finalize, but the contract is "getting done," according to the source.

The source confirmed that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had raised issues about the deal and wanted to open up the search during the process. ESPN previously reported that Jones had argued persistently for months to the committee that other owners believe Goodell makes "way too much money" and demand a pay-cut and a radical change in the formula that compensates the commissioner, as well as other employees of the league office.

"That's what he tried to do," the source said, "but he got shot down."

A conference call on Wednesday of the compensation committee helped seal the deal. The committee consists of six owners: chairman Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons); Clark Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs); Robert Kraft (New England Patriots); John Mara (New York Giants); Bob McNair (Houston Texans); and Art Rooney II (Pittsburgh Steelers). The Cowboys' Jones had become an unofficial seventh member of the committee and was on the conference call Wednesday, sources say.

"It's done from ownership perspective," the source said, adding that the committee "wouldn't approve something that Roger wouldn't agree to."

Goodell's current deal as commissioner expires in 2019. He received $34.1 million in compensation during the 2014 calendar year and $32 million in 2015. That included base salary and bonuses, as well as pension and other deferred payments.

The 2015 filing was the last the league had to disclose, because it has relinquished its tax-exempt status. In the 10 years in which his commissioner salary was disclosed, Goodell averaged more than $21 million per year and made a total of $212.5 million. He became NFL commissioner in 2006.