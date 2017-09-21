Former NFL defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth tweeted allegations Wednesday night that his former girlfriend and mother of his child abused him during their relationship.

Haynesworth, who played college football at Tennessee and in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans, accused Brittany Jackson, a former Lady Vols basketball player, of racially and physically abusing him during their relationship. Jackson is the mother of the couple's son, Ayden.

Albert Haynesworth tweeted allegations that his former girlfriend and mother of his child, Brittany Jackson, a former Lady Vols player, has racially and physically abused him. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Haynesworth made the allegations during a series of tweets Wednesday, saying Jackson called him the "n-word" on "numerous occasions," and tweeted that Jackson was "extremely violent," saying police had been called to "restrain her" 10 different times.

"Not only has she called me unthinkable names she has been extremely violent where more than 10 times in Tennessee and Florida I, me, Albert called the police to restrain her. Yes I have witnesses and bruises but me for some reason still tried to protect her by not sending her to jail (because) I didn't want to ruin her so called career and name," Haynesworth tweeted.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that police were called to a home in Southeast Knox County on Jan. 10. Jackson had allegedly kicked Haynesworth in the groin during an argument. However, Jackson left the house before police arrived, and Haynesworth didn't file charges.

Jackson has given no public statement.

Haynesworth had a turbulent NFL career, earning a five-game suspension as a Titan when he stomped on the head of Cowboys center Andre Gurode in 2006. He clashed with coaches and was on the receiving end of much criticism about his work ethic. He was traded to the Patriots in 2011, but was later waived and signed by Tampa Bay, where he was also waived, thus ending his career.

Also in 2011, Haynesworth was charged with simple assault for a road rage incident in Reston, Virginia, wherein he allegedly punched the driver of the other car after being flipped off. He also pleaded no contest to charges that he sexually assaulted a waitress in Washington, D.C. He went to alcohol-abuse and psychological-social assessments and did community service in lieu of a trial.

Jackson also pleaded guilty to simple assault in 2010 after a fight with her sister on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan College. She also has a DUI charge on her record.