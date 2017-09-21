Max Kellerman's patience with Ben McAdoo's play-calling is wearing thin as the Giants face the possibility of an 0-3 record. (1:52)

Odell Beckham Jr. said Thursday that he has not experienced any setbacks with his injured ankle this week after making his debut Monday and he expects to be more involved this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I came out straight. I didn't have any setbacks or anything like that. So, keep ramping up the rehab," the New York Giants star wide receiver said. "Just try to get as good as you can get, you know what I mean?"

Asked about whether playing more this week was his hope or his expectation, Beckham said: "That's what's going to happen."

He acknowledged that his ankle might not be 100 percent for the entire season.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had four catches for 36 yards in his season debut Monday night against the Lions. Al Bello/Getty Images

"The ankle is something you get on every single day. So, you never really know, but I'm going to get as good as I can get and I know once I'm comfortable cutting off in each and every way, I don't see that there will be any problems with it, even if it's not 100," he said.

As for the hot topic around the Giants this week, coach Bob McAdoo publicly criticizing Eli Manning on Monday, Beckham said he is still a firm believer in his quarterback.

"All day, every day," he said when asked if he still believes in Manning.

"I talk to him about passing up whoever is in front of him, touchdowns, yards, all of that," he said. "We talk about all of that. So, do I believe in 10? Absolutely. Is he going to lead us there? Absolutely. He's done it before and I don't see why he wouldn't do it again. He just had a slow start, you know?"

