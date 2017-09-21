BEREA, Ohio -- In two games, Cleveland Browns receiver Kenny Britt has two catches, one offensive pass interference penalty and one heart-to-heart with his coach.

These are not the numbers expected from a receiver signed to a $34 million free-agent contract.

"I have challenged our guys every day and I have challenged him that he needs to step up and make plays and I think he will, I really do," Hue Jackson said Thursday.

Britt said the discussion was "man to man."

Kenny Britt had one catch in his Browns regular-season debut Sunday, but it is his drop in a key spot in the game that has drawn attention to the wide receiver. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

"To step up," Britt said. "Let me get my energy into practice and the film room, on and off the field, and in the classroom because we are moving down a path that we don't believe we were going to go. Oh-and-two is not where we wanted to be and it is not where we are going to stay. As long as we do the right things and do the small things that we have been missing the last two games, I believe that we can be contending in this league."

With Corey Coleman out with a broken hand, Britt on paper would be the team's No. 1 receiver. Jackson was hard on Britt after he had a key drop in the season opener, but this week he would only say the entire offense has to play better when asked about Britt's one-catch/two-yard game in Baltimore.

"Again, this is where we are," Jackson said. "We have to make some plays and we understand that these are the guys that we have and Kenny is the elder statesman in that room and I think he will raise up and help lead these young guys, and we will go play good this week."

The Browns looked on Britt as a co-No. 1 with Coleman before the injury, though, and he has two receptions in five targets. Against Baltimore, Britt had more penalty yards (10) than receiving yards (2).

"I've always been up to any challenge," Britt said. "Always been a competitive person. If the coaches want to go out there and kick the ball down the field, I'll go out there and do it."

Britt is aware of the criticism brought on in part by the fact he took the roster spot vacated by Terrelle Pryor, who was a popular player in Cleveland before he left for the Redskins.

"That's everybody that plays fantasy football," Britt said of the critics, with a laugh. "You have to understand that. These guys, they understand that they're rooting for one team -- their fantasy football (team). There's going to be passionate fans out there. We actually want the passionate fans that's going to be with us then when things get tough. They're still going to be with us.

"When things get on the other side and we start picking up and they're still with us, that's something that we need, especially at home and them getting loud when the defense is out there, so we can get some plays."