ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles was back on the practice field Thursday, just four days after he thought a lower left leg injury in the Broncos' win a 42-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys would end his season.

Bolles suffered the injury on a 5-yard run by Jamaal Charles when Cowboys' defensive tackle Brian Price fell on Bolles' left leg in the third quarter. Bolles stayed down on the ground following the play as the Broncos' medical staff examined his leg and was then taken to the locker room on a cart as he raised his arms to acknowledge the crowd.

"It was something Sunday night ... it was something, I love this game, and it was something I thought this game was going to end sooner than I thought for the season,'' Bolles said after Thursday's practice. "Then they were telling me they didn't really know what my diagnosis was ... but then I know I was going to be able to come back to it.''

Rookie tackle Garett Bolles thought his season might be over, but he's back on the field. Hector Acevedo/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

Broncos coach Vance Joseph has said Bolles is "week-to-week.'' Bolles was initially checked for an Achilles tendon injury and then was evaluated Monday morning to see if he had a fracture.

After X-rays and a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam Monday, Joseph said Bolles had a bone bruise. Bolles didn't practice Wednesday, but then took part in drills Thursday with his left ankle and foot heavily taped over his shoe.

Bolles was officially listed as limited in the practice, but he did take part in some team drills. Bolles is still a significant question mark for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

"[I'm] not surprised by it,'' Joseph said. "The initial injury we thought was more serious, but we treated it. He's getting better fast. He's not there yet. We're not sure he's going to play on Sunday.''

"It felt good [Thursday]. I was grateful,'' Bolles said. "... I felt great. Right now I'm just going to take it one day at a time.''

Bolles then added:

"I got kicked in my leg and, I've never been hurt before. This was something that was very new to me. I never missed anything in any sport that I played. ... I'm feeling great where I'm at right now.''

The Broncos will see Friday morning how Bolles reacts to the activity in Thursday's practice. The team leaves for Buffalo late Friday afternoon, after practice, and they will conduct their meetings and practice on Saturday in the Buffalo area.

Bolles was the Broncos' first-round pick in this past April's draft and had been working with the starters since training camp opened in July. He played every snap in the team's opening week win over the Los Angeles Chargers and had played every snap until his injury Sunday.

The Broncos rushed for 178 yards in the win over the Cowboys, including 118 yards rushing from C.J. Anderson. The Broncos lead the league in rushing at 159 yards rushing per game.