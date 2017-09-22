ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has been on the team's injury report this week with a sore knee that he believes could have been the result of a low hit from Dallas Cowboys tight end Noah Brown on Sunday.

On the Cowboys' second play of the game from scrimmage -- a run off left guard for no gain by Ezekiel Elliott -- Miller was on the back side of the play when Brown blocked him low. No flag was thrown on the play, but several Broncos players have privately said they believed the hit should have been penalized.

"My stance is, as a player, I've always tried to take care of my players on my football team and my opponents as well," Miller said. "Quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, when it's the other way around, it's just baffling. You can't really spend too much time on it, everybody's situation in the National Football League is different, everybody doesn't have the same outlook that I have ... everybody doesn't see it that way, everybody doesn't play the game like I play the game. You've got to respect that."

It isn't the first time Miller has been subjected to a low hit on the back side of a play. But this time Miller had run through Brown's initial block and then Brown dove at Miller's knees as the play ended.

Miller was held out of some drills in Wednesday's practice, but then practiced fully Thursday. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he didn't have a doubt Miller would play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle), who was held out of Wednesday's practice, was limited in Thursday's practice. Joseph has said he expected Roby to play as well.

Tight end Jeff Heuerman (shoulder), safety Darian Stewart (groin) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) were all limited in Wednesday's practice and all practiced fully Thursday.