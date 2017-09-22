LONDON -- Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams won't play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after not making the trip overseas because of a foot injury, coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

Williams hadn't practiced this week after leaving in the third quarter of last week's game.

Carl Davis is expected to replace Williams and make his first start since 2015.

The loss of Williams comes at a time when Baltimore will face Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette. Williams, who is considered one of the league's top run-stoppers, signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract this past offseason.

In other injury news, starting running back Terrance West returned to practice Friday after missing the past two days with a calf injury. He didn't appear limited.