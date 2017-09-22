Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike Zimmer announced Friday.

Bradford's left knee did not respond well to practice work this week, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. The quarterback practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday but was not present for the portion of practice open to the media Friday morning.

Bradford reported Friday morning to the team's medical personnel that he was feeling fairly pronounced pain in his knee, a day after Zimmer expressed optimism that the quarterback was feeling better and had a chance of playing Sunday.

Instead, Bradford will seek a second opinion from orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews, who performed ACL repairs on the quarterback's left knee in 2013 and 2014, team and league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Bradford left Minneapolis on Friday morning and is expected to see Andrews later in the day, sources said.

Zimmer would not confirm whether Bradford was meeting with Andrews for a second opinion.

Sam Bradford, right, will not play Sunday, meaning Case Keenum will get his second straight start for the Vikings. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Vikings will again look to Case Keenum to start Sunday. Keenum struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers' pressure last week and finished 20-of-37 for 167 yards.

Earlier this week, Bradford described the injury as a noncontact one suffered during the Vikings' Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints.

"This particular issue we're dealing with, I'm not sure if I've ever dealt with it before," he said.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.