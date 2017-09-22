Does Carolina have an edge on the Saints? (0:45)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil has been ruled out for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Tyler Larsen, undrafted out of Utah State in 2014, will get his second straight start.

Larsen started this past Sunday's 9-3 win against Buffalo. Kalil was a last-second scratch with what coach Ron Rivera described as a "crick'' in his neck.

Kalil did not practice all week as Larsen took all the first-team snaps. Rivera said the injury is not related to the shoulder surgery that ended Kalil's 2016 season.

Panthers center Ryan Kalil will miss his second straight game Sunday, and coach Ron Rivera would not give a timetable for Kalil's return. Jim Dedmon/Icon Sportswire

Rivera added that the injury doesn't appear to be long-term and it's his understanding that Kalil will be back, but he gave no timetable as to when.

Quarterback Cam Newton was listed as questionable after being limited in practice for the third straight day, but Rivera said the 2015 NFL MVP will start.

Rivera said last week that resting Newton's surgically repaired shoulder during the week is part of the new norm. This week was no different, even though Newton was limited for three days instead of one.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen made his first appearance at practice since undergoing foot surgery Monday. Olsen, who will be out at least eight weeks after being placed on injured reserve, got around the practice fields on a scooter with a basket.

"It was hilarious," Rivera said. "You know [Olsen], his wit. He couldn't help himself. As soon as they threw the ball to Ed [Dickson] he was, 'Oh, that play wasn't in there for me.' Which it was. It was just thrown to Ed."

Dickson will start in place of Olsen, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who broke his right foot in the first half against Buffalo.

Rivera let Olsen break down the team after practice and the comedy continued.

"It was all comical, very comical," Rivera said.