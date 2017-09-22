Herm Edwards sees trouble for the Texans in Week 3 heading into Foxborough because the Patriots aren't going to allow two consecutive home losses. (0:54)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has been slowed by an injured groin he previously said was "nothing serious," says he expects to play in Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans.

"Am I good to go? Yeah, I'm good to go," Gronkowski told reporters Friday after practice. "I'm ready."

Wide receiver Danny Amendola also said he is "good to go" after missing Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints with a concussion.

"I feel really good. I had a strong week," Amendola said. "It was rough sitting out last week. I was excited to get back out there this week, get back to work."

Amendola had six catches for 100 yards before leaving the season opener in the second half. He says he can pick up where he left off.

"There's going to be bumps and bruises along the way, just like any other season. That's football, right?" Amendola said. "I feel really good today. I feel strong. I feel fast. I'll get ready tomorrow and continue to prepare."

Wide receiver Chris Hogan said a knee injury that has limited him in practice this week shouldn't keep him out of action Sunday.

The Patriots will officially submit their injury report later Friday.