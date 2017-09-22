ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions will be without their starting middle linebacker and strong safety for Sunday's game against the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

The franchise ruled out both linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion) and safety Tavon Wilson (shoulder) for Sunday along with reserve running back Dwayne Washington (quad). None of the three practiced this week.

At linebacker, the Lions will likely have Tahir Whitehead move over from the outside spot to the middle and have a combination of Paul Worrilow and Jalen Reeves-Maybin take the second spot in nickel packages.

At safety, Miles Killebrew will replace Wilson in the lineup, and the Lions will likely mix-and-match different players in various nickel-and-dime packages to fill the role Killebrew typically plays as a big safety.

Running back Zach Zenner is likely to be active for the first time this season in place of Washington.

Besides the three players ruled out, starting center Travis Swanson (ankle) is questionable. He has not practiced all week after sustaining the injury against the New York Giants and then playing through it. If he is unable to play, Detroit will likely move left guard Graham Glasgow to center and insert Joe Dahl or Zac Kerin at left guard.

Dahl (lower leg) and Ezekiel Ansah (knee) were also listed as questionable but practiced all week on a limited basis and are expected to play against Atlanta.