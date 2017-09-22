Herm Edwards and Dan Graziano break down the Giants's chance against the Eagles this Sunday after two week of offensive struggles. (2:32)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- According to veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, it's now or never for the New York Giants. In Week 3.

The Giants, who face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, know a third straight loss to start the season would be demoralizing. Only three teams since the current playoff format was established in 1990 have started 0-3 and qualified for the playoffs.

"Honestly, it's a must-win game," Pierre-Paul said. "We know we need this game. It's a division game. I don't see us going 0-3."

The primary reasons are the talent and personalities in the locker room. It goes along with coach Ben McAdoo's belief that it is filled with talented men of integrity.

This has JPP believing a third straight loss isn't on the horizon.

"The players that we got, man. I don't see it," Pierre-Paul said. "The players that we got aren't going to allow that. Even with our defense, we started off last year pretty bad. We picked it up. I don't know how we picked it up. Just communication and Coach [Steve Spagnuolo] is giving us the right calls.

"We found it within ourselves to not put everything on the coaches. We actually had to do the work. That is what we did. We finished as one of the top defenses."

The Giants' offense has stumbled badly out of the gate this season, producing just 13 total points in the two losses. The offense hasn't scored 20 points in any of its past eight games, dating back to last season.

Veteran DE Jason Pierre-Paul hopes to get rid of the zero in the Giants' win column this Sunday against the Eagles. "Honestly, it's a must-win game," he said.

The last time the Giants lost their first three games was during an 0-6 start to the 2013 season.

The Giants entered this season with high expectations after winning 11 games and reaching the playoffs last year. However, they have been manhandled in both prime-time games, being outscored 43-13 so far this season.

Pierre-Paul is not alone in his thinking this week is make or break. All-Pro safety Landon Collins believes it as well.

"We have good talent on this team," Pierre-Paul said. "We just all need to come together. Offense needs to come together. Everybody sees it, but at the same time, we have to help them too as well."

Aside from the offensive struggles, the defense and special teams have contributed to the losses. The defense has allowed a 50 percent third-down conversion rate. The special teams allowed a crushing punt return touchdown to the Lions.

They need it all to come together this Sunday as the Eagles will be playing their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

"We just have to bond together and play great football," Pierre-Paul said. "Nothing the defense can do on [the offensive] side of the ball, but pretty sure they're going to come out and play this week. They do every week. Just have to find that willpower to get things done."