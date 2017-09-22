GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The way things looked on Friday, the Green Bay Packers might have trouble fielding a 46-man game-day roster on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of the 53 on the active roster, seven players -- including six starters -- were listed as doubtful. Two more, receiver Jordy Nelson (quadriceps) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle), were questionable.

The doubtful list reads like a who's who of key players: wide receiver Randall Cobb (chest), left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip), cornerback Davon House (quad), outside linebacker Nick Perry (hand), linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring, concussion) and top backup safety Kentrell Brice (groin).

None of the seven stepped onto the practice field this week, but coach Mike McCarthy said he's holding out hope that some of those players can try to work on Saturday during the team's short practice. Among those who might have a chance is Cobb, who couldn't finish Sunday's loss at Atlanta after taking a hit to the shoulder and chest area.

"He's getting better, just talking to the training staff before we came in here. He has a little hip in his step," McCarthy said at his Friday news conference. "I think that that group of guys that haven't practiced yet, we're going to give them the week. ... Hopefully, we're improving and really the practice lineup tomorrow will tell the story."

McCarthy said he would put Daniels in the same category as Cobb. Daniels injured his hip in practice last week and tried to play against the Falcons but dropped out during the first series.

"It's getting better," Daniels said Friday. "Taking it day by day and just really working to rehab it so I can get back out there."

The Packers have until 4 p.m. ET Saturday to add players to the roster who could play on Sunday, but none of the seven players listed as doubtful have season-ending injuries.