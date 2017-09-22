PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have ruled out linebacker T.J. Watt for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears because of a groin injury.

Starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) is also out. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (bicep) is questionable.

Watt said Friday that he had hoped to be a game-time decision in case the injury improved over the weekend. He considers the injury minor but wants to be smart and avoid aggravating it.

The Steelers' first-round pick in April's draft, Watt has two sacks, one interception and a pass deflection in about six quarters of play. He got hurt during the first half of Sunday's 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Third-year pass-rusher Anthony Chickillo will likely start in his place. Veterans Arthur Moats and James Harrison, who logged zero snaps last week, are also available to replace Watt.

"I'm just doing what I'm asked," Harrison said repeatedly about his playing time.