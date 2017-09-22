METAIRIE, La. -- The NFL's 32nd-ranked defense will have a hard time fixing things in Week 3. The New Orleans Saints have ruled out rookie starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (concussion) and veteran backup cornerback Sterling Moore (chest) for Sunday's game at the Carolina Panthers.

That leaves New Orleans with three cornerbacks on the roster who have started a total of nine career games in P.J. Williams, Ken Crawley and De'Vante Harris. They could also activate undrafted rookie Arthur Maulet from the practice squad and use a lot of three-safety looks in their nickel packages.

Regardless, it's not good news for a struggling defense that has already allowed 793 yards and six touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Tom Brady this year -- with an opponent passer rating of 141.4.

The Saints will, however, be facing a depleted Carolina offense that lost tight end Greg Olsen to a broken foot last week and ruled out standout center Ryan Kalil with a neck injury.

Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in the draft, has been off to a promising start for the Saints this year and has quickly emerged as their No. 1 cornerback. He played well last week while shadowing former Saints receiver Brandin Cooks. But then he left early with the concussion in the second half after a collision with teammate Vonn Bell.

The Saints are also without their usual No. 1 cornerback, Delvin Breaux, for the first half of this season because of a broken fibula.

New Orleans will also be playing Sunday without its two regular starting tackles -- Terron Armstead (shoulder) and Zach Strief (knee). But they were not expected back this week.