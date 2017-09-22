An appeals court next month will hear arguments on a stay that has kept Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the field while his suspension makes its way through the court system.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Friday to hold oral arguments between the NFL and NFL Players Association. The session is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 2 in New Orleans.

Friday's announcement means Elliott will be able to play Monday against the Arizona Cardinals and in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL is seeking to have Elliott serve his six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy immediately. The NFL's request for a stay seeks to nullify a preliminary injunction granted in a Texas court that has allowed Elliott to play.

The court is seeking briefs from both sides by Wednesday on the issue of U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant's jurisdiction.

Elliott has rushed for 112 yards on 33 carries with zero touchdowns this season. He admitted to having a "bad effort" during a loss Sunday to the Denver Broncos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.