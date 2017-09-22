RENTON, Wash. -- Jimmy Graham will have a chance to break out of his slow start Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks expect to have Graham available for their game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Pete Carroll said, despite the Pro Bowl tight end being listed as questionable.

Graham twisted his ankle in the Seahawks' win over the San Francisco 49ers last week, leaving the game in the second quarter before returning on Seattle's next possession. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Carroll previously said in his weekly interview with Seattle's KIRO Radio 97.3 FM that Graham would be a game-time decision, but he said Friday that Graham is expected to play.

Graham was listed as a full participant in practice Friday.

"He did really well today," Carroll said. "He made it through the whole practice and did everything, practiced full, so he'll be all right."

Graham's ankle injury looked like a potential setback to what has already been a rough start to the season for both him and Seattle's offense. He has only four catches for nine yards on 10 targets over the first two games. The Seahawks have scored only one touchdown and 21 points heading into Sunday's game against the Titans in Nashville.

Cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring/Achilles) is expected to play after getting Friday off, Carroll said. So is wide receiver Paul Richardson, who practiced all week after dislocating a finger before making the game-winning touchdown catch against San Francisco.

Linebacker Terence Garvin is listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury that sidelined him for Seattle's last game. If he can't play, Michael Wilhoite would start again at strongside linebacker.

Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring) is questionable while cornerback Neiko Thorpe (ankle) is out, which means the Seahawks could be without two of their top special-teams players Sunday.

It's unclear if the Seahawks plan to make running back Eddie Lacy active Sunday after he was a healthy scratch last week. Asked how Lacy has responded this week, Carroll said: "He's fine. He had a great week. He's competing for his play time."