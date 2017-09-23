Biggest NFL injuries of Week 3

Here are the most significant NFL players who got banged up in Week 3:
Thursday
Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Watkins was having his best game as a Ram -- six catches on seven targets, for 106 yards and two touchdowns -- before sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' win over San Francisco. He's currently in the concussion protocol.
Tavon Austin, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Like his teammate Watkins, Austin left the Rams' win over the 49ers after sustaining a concussion. Austin had managed 14 yards on three rushes but was not targeted in the passing game during the contest.
Tank Carradine, LB, San Francisco 49ers: Carradine left during the second half of Thursday's loss with an ankle injury. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan reported that Carradine has a high-ankle sprain, and a decision will be made soon as to whether he'll be placed on injured reserve, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Kyle Juszczyk, FB, San Francisco 49ers: Juszczyk also sustained a concussion in Thursday's game after hauling in one reception for 34 yards in the loss to Los Angeles.