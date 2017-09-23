Biggest NFL injuries of Week 3

Sammy Watkins finally had a breakout performance against the 49ers to kick off Week 3. Stephania Bell, Field Yates and Mike Clay discuss why that may have been one of the few favorable matchups in line for the Rams star wide receiver. (1:21)

Here are the most significant NFL players who got banged up in Week 3:

Thursday

Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Watkins was having his best game as a Ram -- six catches on seven targets, for 106 yards and two touchdowns -- before sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' win over San Francisco. He's currently in the concussion protocol.

Tavon Austin, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Like his teammate Watkins, Austin left the Rams' win over the 49ers after sustaining a concussion. Austin had managed 14 yards on three rushes but was not targeted in the passing game during the contest.

Tank Carradine, LB, San Francisco 49ers: Carradine left during the second half of Thursday's loss with an ankle injury. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan reported that Carradine has a high-ankle sprain, and a decision will be made soon as to whether he'll be placed on injured reserve, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Kyle Juszczyk, FB, San Francisco 49ers: Juszczyk also sustained a concussion in Thursday's game after hauling in one reception for 34 yards in the loss to Los Angeles.