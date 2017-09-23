Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett has decided to undergo surgery on his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The Chargers will place Verrett, who had an MRI on the surgically repaired knee last week, on injured reserve.

Verrett, 26, shut it down last season after a Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints, when an MRI revealed he had a partially torn ACL in his left knee. After having surgery to repair the issue, the TCU product endured a rigorous rehab to work his way back onto the field.

The Chargers took a cautious approach with Verrett this year, holding him out of offseason work on the field and slowly working him back into training camp. Verrett played in just one preseason game, against the Los Angeles Rams.

He played 63 snaps in the team's opener against the Denver Broncos, but experienced soreness in his knee and missed the last two days of practice last week, with coach Anthony Lynn ruling him out for last Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Verrett was a first-round pick in 2014 and played in the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season.

The Chargers (0-2) will host the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.