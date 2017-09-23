BERKELEY, Calif. -- Three starters for fifth-ranked USC were held out of Saturday's game against Cal because of injuries.

Running back Ronald Jones sat out with a leg injury, receiver Steven Mitchell Jr. hurt his quadriceps and outside linebacker Porter Gustin was nursing injuries to his ankle and biceps, according to a USC spokesman. They all suffered their injuries in last week's game against Texas, a 27-24 double-overtime victory. None of them made the trip to Berkeley.

"They were all banged up pretty good," USC spokesman Tim Tessalone said.

Jones, who rushed for 1,000 yards last year and made the preseason watchlist for the Doak Walker Award, has rushed for 322 yards and five touchdowns in the first three games of the season. True freshman Stephen Carr, who rushed for 119 yards in a win over Stanford, will take over for Jones in the starting lineup.

Mitchell is USC's second-leading receiver, catching 14 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Gustin has 15 tackles this year, three for a loss.