Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley is expected to miss Sunday night's game against the Oakland Raiders, and tight end Jordan Reed will be a game-time decision but also is unlikely to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both suffered rib injuries in last Sunday's 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Kelley, who is officially listed as questionable with a rib cartilage injury, was in the midst of arguably his best day with the Redskins, gaining 78 yards on 12 carries on Sunday, before leaving in the second quarter with the injury.

"When it happened, on a scale of 1 to 10, it was 10. Right now, it's probably like a 5," Kelley said Wednesday. "At the game, it was hard to breathe and my back started locking up. But right now, I'm pretty good."

Redskins running back Rob Kelley had 78 yards on 12 carries before leaving last week's game with a rib injury. Harry How/Getty Images

If Kelley can't play, Samaje Perine would take over the bulk of the carries, with Chris Thompson still serving in his third-down role.

Reed injured his ribs and experienced an SC joint ligament sprain in his shoulder against the Rams, and he was limited in the second half. He has missed 20 games in his first four NFL seasons combined.

If Reed can't play, the Redskins also have veterans Vernon Davis and Niles Paul and rookie Jeremy Sprinkle.