Denver Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles is expected to start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, one week after he was carted off the field with a lower left leg injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bolles suffered the injury on a 5-yard run by Jamaal Charles when Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price fell on Bolles' left leg in the third quarter. Bolles stayed down on the ground following the play as the Broncos' medical staff examined his leg. He then was taken to the locker room on a cart, raising his arms to acknowledge the Denver crowd.

Bolles didn't practice Wednesday, but he returned to the field on Thursday with his left ankle and foot heavily taped over his shoe.

He said he feared his season was over when he suffered the injury.

"I love this game, and it was something I thought this game was going to end sooner than I thought for the season,'' Bolles said after Thursday's practice. "Then they were telling me they didn't really know what my diagnosis was ... but then I know I was going to be able to come back to it.''

Bolles initially was checked for an Achilles tendon injury and then was evaluated Monday morning to determine if he had a fracture. After X-rays and an MRI exam on Monday, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Bolles had a bone bruise.

Meanwhile, Denver wide receiver Bennie Fowler III, who is listed as questionable for Sunday with a concussion, also is expected to play against the Bills, a source also told Schefter.