Tests on Sam Bradford's left knee did not reveal any structural damage and the Vikings now believe the quarterback will be week to week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bradford, seeking a second opinion, met on Friday with orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews, who performed the ACL repairs in 2013 and 2014 on the same left knee that has troubled Bradford since last week and caused him to miss Friday's practice, team and league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen. On Friday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer ruled Bradford out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Bradford reported Friday morning to the team's medical personnel that he was feeling fairly pronounced pain in his knee, a day after there was optimism expressed by Zimmer that the quarterback was feeling better and had a chance of playing against Tampa Bay.

The Vikings will again look to Case Keenum to start Sunday. Keenum struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers' pressure last week and finished 20-of-37 for 167 yards in the Vikings' loss.

Earlier this week, Bradford described the injury as a noncontact one suffered during the Vikings' Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Bradford severely sprained his left ankle in 2011 and missed six games for the St. Louis Rams. The ACL tear in 2013 limited him to seven games. And the tear in 2014 kept him out for the entire season. He had a concussion and a sprained left shoulder that cost him two games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

This is the 10th year out of 13 that the Vikings have had to start more than one quarterback in a season, with Brett Favre (2009), Christian Ponder (2012) and Teddy Bridgewater (2015) the only ones who made it through a campaign unscathed. In a 35-year span since the 1982 strike, the Vikings have enjoyed such 16-game security in only seven seasons, with Warren Moon (1995) and Daunte Culpepper (2000, 2002 and 2004) also on the list.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.