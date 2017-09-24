NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith spent part of Saturday discussing how to best handle President Donald Trump's statements about player protests, according to league sources.

Editor's Picks Owners respond to Trump's player protest talk Reaction to President Trump's comments was widespread, with several team owners issuing statements and many players opining on social media on Saturday.

NFL executives, players respond to President on social media NFL players register their feelings on social media regarding the comments of President Trump on players who kneel during the national anthem. 1 Related

Goodell also spoke to players such as Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, a leader and activist in the reform for change, as did Smith.

As conversations continue, both sides are looking to highlight the good the league and its players can do, and the unity they can bring.

Both Goodell and Smith recognize that this is an opportunity for the NFL and its players to help unite the country, as it has attempted to do after other challenging times, such as natural disasters like the recent hurricanes.

Another statement is expected to come Sunday, when players could respond in force to Trump's statements this weekend.

Some players and teams, such as the Eagles, are expected to lock arms during the national anthem, as the Cleveland Browns did in Week 1. Many are expecting there to be widespread statements to counteract the ones that Trump made this weekend.

Trump resumed tweeting about NFL players and their protests on Sunday morning, this time appealing to fans.