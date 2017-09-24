The Los Angeles Chargers recently reached out to free-agent cornerback Darrelle Revis, league sources told ESPN.

The Chargers were one of a handful of teams, according to league sources, that have contacted the seven-time Pro Bowler, who played for the New York Jets in 2016 before being released in the offseason.

One person close to Revis said this weekend that the cornerback is still expected to play in 2017, even though the season is three weeks old and he has not visited any teams yet.

Los Angeles is in need of a cornerback after Jason Verrett was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Verrett decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee, a source told Schefter.

Revis has been training in Florida and is still interested in a return to the NFL.

He admittedly had reported to training camp out of shape last season and was embarrassed on several occasions in coverage during his final year in New York.

Revis has 29 interceptions over his 10-year career, including three touchdown returns. He also has made 483 tackles, two sacks, six forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries.