The NFL is expecting mixed reaction Sunday to President Donald Trump's comments about the league and protests, a senior NFL official has told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

"We expected a mixed bag today, on a team-by-team basis," the official said.

The same official confirmed that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talked to a number of players about their plans, including Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins, who is considered a leader and activist in seeking reform and change.

Trump called for NFL owners to fire players who kneel during the playing of the national anthem. He has also urged fans to boycott games to force the teams to respect the flag and anthem.

The president made his first comments on the issue during a rally Friday night in Huntsville, Alabama, then followed up with tweets on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The NFL is perplexed by the president's comments.

"The overall issue had quieted down. This elevated it in a big way," the official said. "Only seven of the 32 teams had shown any kind of protest last week, including 14 of 1,696 players on NFL rosters."

That's less than one percent of the players in the league.