Over a dozen Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players knelt during the U.S. national anthem before Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium.

It is believed to be a protest to President Donald Trump's recent comments on protests during the anthem.

The Ravens, who have never had players protest previously, had 10 players take a knee: linebackers Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith, Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser, wide receiver Mike Wallace, defensive lineman Carl Davis, safety Tony Jefferson, and defensive backs Anthony Levine and Lardarius Webb.

Many of the Jaguars held hands along the sideline, and about 10 took a knee including cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, defensive ends Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, and running back Leonard Fournette.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and owner Shad Kahn stood with the players during the anthem.

"We recognize our players' influence," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said via statement. "We respect their demonstration and support them 100 percent. All voices need to be heard. That's democracy in its highest form."

The kneeling players stood for the singing of the U.K. national anthem.

Trump on Friday night criticized NFL players who lodge protests during the national anthem.

Speaking at a political rally in Huntsville, Alabama, Trump said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!"