LONDON -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is in concussion protocol after the back of his head hit the ground in the second quarter of Sunday's game.

Maclin was hurt on Joe Flacco's interception, when he fell backward and lost control of the ball. The back of Maclin's head bounced off the turf of Wembley Stadium, and he headed to the locker room for evaluation.

Maclin entered the game as Baltimore's leading receiver with six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

The injury was part of a nightmarish start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flacco failed to complete a pass on his first six attempts.