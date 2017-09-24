The Sunday NFL Countdown crew discusses the Steelers' decision to stay in the locker room during the national anthem. (1:31)

CHICAGO -- In a sign of solidarity, the Pittsburgh Steelers will remain in the locker room during the national anthem before their 1 p.m. ET kickoff with the Chicago Bears.

Editor's Picks Ravens, Jags kneel, lock arms during anthem More than a dozen players knelt during the national anthem for Sunday's game between the Ravens and Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. It is believed to be in protest of President Donald Trump's recent comments on protests during the anthem.

A team official confirmed the news, which was first reported by CBS' Jamie Erdahl, who spoke to coach Mike Tomlin before the game.

"We're not going to play politics," Tomlin told Erdahl. "We're football players, we're football coaches. We're not participating in the anthem today -- not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from the circumstance.

"People shouldn't have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn't be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn't be separated from his teammate who chooses not to."

The Steelers did not protest the anthem last year and had stayed relatively neutral on the national discussion, but President Donald Trump's verbal attack on NFL players appears to have changed things.

Team president Art Rooney II said in a statement that he supported the NFL's statement on the matter but had nothing to add.

Several Steelers leaders, including defensive end Cameron Heyward, linebacker James Harrison and others, were involved in the discussion about Sunday's protest, one team source said. Those discussions took hold Saturday as the team traveled to Chicago and got situated at the team hotel.

The decision was collaborative and the team wanted to show unity without being demonstrative. Players are expected to formally call the matter a "team decision" in regards to who was behind the call and who might not agree.

Players and team officials were not made available before the game.