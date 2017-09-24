Josina Anderson reports on Broncos DE Derek Wolfe's stance that while players have a right to protest, he believes they should stand for the national anthem. (1:07)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe said Sunday he believes players should stand for the national anthem but that protests are a "right'' and "to each their own.''

Editor's Picks Steelers remain in locker room during anthem The Steelers remained in the locker room during the national anthem before their game against the Bears in a showing of solidarity.

Locked arms, kneeling dominate NFL anthems It started early Sunday in London and continued throughout the NFL as players, coaches and even owners locked arms or kneeled during the national anthem. 1 Related

Wolfe sent a statement to ESPN's Josina Anderson that outlined why he stands for the anthem and why he believes others should as well. But Wolfe also addressed those who have kneeled or stood during the anthem and may in the future.

Wolfe's statement comes after comments during a weekend rally in Alabama from President Donald Trump that players who refuse to stand for the national anthem should be "fired" by NFL owners. The comments have drawn widespread reaction from NFL owners and players as well as commissioner Roger Goodell and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Wolfe's statement:

Derek Wolfe says he stands for the anthem "because I respect the men who died in real battles so I have the freedom to battle on the field." Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

"I stand because I respect the men who died in real battles so I have the freedom to battle on the field. Paying tribute to the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom is why I stand. But everyone these days likes to find a reason to protest and that's their right. It's America and you are free to speak your mind. I just feel it's disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lives and it's the wrong platform. But like I said to each their own it's AMERICA! The greatest country in the world and if you don't think we are the greatest country in the world and you reside here, then why do you stay? A lot worse places in the world to call home. Proud to be an American.''

Wolfe has previously said he supported people's right to protest, including when linebacker Brandon Marshall knelt during the national anthem before eight games last season in part to protest the use of force by police. Wolfe also has consistently said he personally believes everyone should stand for the anthem.