A political action committee that supports President Trump began an advertising campaign on social media Sunday that encourages NFL fans to turn off games and watch a patriotic movie instead, according to a source close to the committee.

America First Policies, formed by ex-Trump campaign operatives earlier this year, is seeking to boost Trump's criticism of the NFL and its players this weekend. In its initial social media graphic, it used the hashtag #TakeAStandNotAKnee. The words "Turn off the NFL" are next to a photograph of Trump with his hand over his heart, an American flag in the background.

The ads will be targeted at NFL fans who expressed interest in voting for Trump in the campaign.

Editor's Picks Locked arms, kneeling dominate NFL anthems It started early Sunday in London and continued throughout the NFL as players, coaches and even owners locked arms or knelt during the national anthem.

Steelers, Titans, Seahawks absent for anthem In a show of solidarity, players for the Steelers, Seahawks and Titans all remained in their locker rooms during the national anthem prior to their games Sunday.

DE Wolfe on protests: Worse places than U.S. Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he believes it's "disrespectful" to Americans who have lost their lives in battle to protest during the national anthem. 2 Related

Trump said Friday night that he hoped owners would fire any player who "disrespects our flag" by kneeling or otherwise lodging a protest during the singing of the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'" Trump said at a rally in Alabama.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded by expressing disappointment over Trump's "unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL," and most owners responded with similar statements over the weekend. On Sunday, dozens of players knelt in apparent response to Trump's message.