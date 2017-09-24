PHILADELPHIA -- Odell Beckham Jr.'s first touchdown of the season didn't come without a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The star New York Giants wide receiver caught a 10-yard pass early in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, dragging both feet in the end zone, and in his celebration appeared to walk like a dog and simulated a dog urinating on the field.

He scored again late in the quarter, on a one-handed acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone, and this time raised his fist in the air to celebrate.

Odell Beckham Jr. drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for this odd celebration after scoring his first touchdown of the season. AP Photo/Michael Perez

He finished Sunday's game with nine receptions for 79 yards and the two touchdowns. The Eagles won, 27-24, when Jake Elliott kicked a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Beckham missed the Giants' opener with an ankle injury. He returned last Monday night against the Detroit Lions, but was limited.

Three Giants -- defensive tackle Damon Harrison, safety Landon Collins and defensive end Olivier Vernon -- knelt for the anthem, the first time any Giants players visibly protested during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The protest, one of several around the NFL on Sunday, comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent comments and tweets on protests during the anthem.