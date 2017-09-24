GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Frozen Tundra was more like a sauna on Sunday afternoon.

With a kickoff temperature of 89, the Green Bay Packers officially played the hottest home game in Lambeau Field history.

Before Sunday, it was never warmer than 85 degrees for a Packers home game (since they began recording temperatures in 1959). And that game wasn't even in Green Bay. The 85-degree game came at Milwaukee's County Stadium, where the Packers used to play two home games a season through the 1994 season, against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10, 1978.

The warmest previous game at Lambeau Field was an 84-degree contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 6, 1963. There had been only seven home games at 80 degrees or more since 1959.

Sunday's game was 102 degrees warmer than the coldest game ever played at Lambeau - the minus-13-degree Ice Bowl against the Cowboys on Dec. 31, 1967.

The warmest games in Packers history all have come on the road. Twice -- at San Diego in 1978 and at Arizona in 2003 -- they played in 102-degree weather. Last year's season opener at Jacksonville tied for the third-warmest game in Packers history at 90 degrees.