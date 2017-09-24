MINNEAPOLIS -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Bucs' 34-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, while weakside linebacker Lavonte David suffered what the training staff believes is a high ankle sprain, a source told ESPN.

Spence left the game early but did return, while David was carted off late in the fourth quarter. X-rays for David did not reveal any broken bones, but he will undergo an MRI Monday to learn the extent of the injury, as will Spence. David was walking around on crutches after the game with his left ankle heavily taped.

This is the third time Spence has dislocated his shoulder. The first one came in Week 4 last year against the Denver Broncos. He finished out the season with torn labrum, wearing a neoprene shoulder harness. Spence has not worn a harness since the surgery but said he will begin wearing it again.

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy aggravated his right ankle during the game, an injury he's been dealing with since last week. He had on a walking boot in the locker room.

The Bucs were already without several key players on defense due to injuries and illness -- defensive tackle Chris Baker (flu), defensive end Jacquies Smith (flu), cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) and middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) did not play.