After the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 game was postponed due to Hurricane Irma, linebacker Lawrence Timmons made an unannounced visit to a Steelers practice and told some of his former teammates that he wanted to return to Pittsburgh, CBSSports.com reported Sunday.

According to the report, Timmons told some with the Steelers, including coach Mike Tomlin, that he wanted to visit, but most of the team's personnel were unaware. The visit reportedly took place on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to the report, Timmons expressed to his former teammates his regret for leaving the Steelers.

Timmons reported to California for practice with the Dolphins, who practiced in the state ahead of their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of Hurricane Irma. It wasn't until Saturday of that week that Timmons left the team without permission.

Timmons was made inactive for the game against the Chargers, snapping his streak of 101 consecutive NFL starts, and he was suspended indefinitely last week.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase hasn't discussed details of Timmons' situation with the media, besides saying that the linebacker was dealing with a personal matter that affected the team.