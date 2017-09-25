LANDOVER, Maryland -- Washington Redskins corner Josh Norman did what Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr couldn't do much of during the game: target his receivers. But Norman did it with a postgame tirade, fueled by what he said was pregame banter.

Norman said some Raiders' receivers let him and the Redskins' other defensive backs know what they'd do during Washington's 27-10 win. He said they told him they'd hit 200 yards.

The Raiders' receivers, though, didn't have a good night. Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper combined for two catches and 13 yards.

Editor's Picks Redskins put it all together in prime time to rout Raiders Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Thompson had 188 all-purpose yards and a score and the Washington Redskins sacked Derek Carr four times and held the Oakland Raiders to 128 yards in a dominating 27-10 victory on Sunday night.

"What was personal, other than them getting their tails whupped?" Norman said. "I mean, first and foremost, you don't come up in here and say what you're going to put up on somebody. Two hundred yards? [Crabtree] didn't catch two balls. He only caught one, huh? So please, whatever you do, do not run your mouth if you're a wide receiver and expect to show up on Sundays, because I'm telling you, we are here and we are waiting.

"Don't come out here and tell me what you're going to do. Show me. You're going to have to run through me to get that."

The Redskins controlled the Raiders' short passing game and even intercepted Carr twice -- four less than he threw all of last season. Washington also played a lot of zone to ensure good positioning for plays after the catch, limiting the Raiders' strength: yards after contact.

The Redskins didn't feel the need to have Norman shadow one receiver in particular, letting him and Bashaud Breeland stick to their respective side all night.

Carr finished 19-of-31 for 118 yards in what was the Redskins' best defensive performance in years.

"Whatever that young cat said, Coop, go and take it back," Norman said. "Crabtree? I have nothing to say to you. Yes, I may be Cover 2, but I'm Cover 1, too. I'm Cover 1, Cover 2, Cover 3, and Cover 4. All of them. All of the ingredients to make a perfect attack. We do all the extra stuff. When you come out on this field, you going to see about us."

Norman has never been shy going after receivers he feels disrespect him, notably the New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr., and the Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant. Meanwhile, Crabtree once had a spat with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

"Sherm was right. [Crabtree] ain't going to say he's sorry, but I don't think he's sorry," Norman said. "He sucked, to be honest with you. You don't come out here and do that extra stuff, man. We don't play that out here."