Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles tore his ACL and broke his arm on the same play Sunday, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

Sproles is having surgery on his arm Monday and will require surgery on his knee, sources said. His season is over.

He was injured in the first half against the New York Giants following an awkward plant and hit from safety Darian Thompson. Trainers were originally looking at Sproles' knee, but he was able to walk off under his own power, holding his right arm in obvious pain as he headed indoors. Replays showed that Thompson's foot inadvertently hit Sproles on the arm.

The 34-year-old running back held a key role in the Eagles rotation. LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood received the bulk of the carries in his absence Sunday.

Sproles rushed for 61 yards this season on 15 carries. He also had seven receptions for 73 yards.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.