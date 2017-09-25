Ahead of Sunday night's game, Redskins owner Dan Snyder joined his team in a show of unity, while the Raiders stayed seated on the bench with arms locked. (0:15)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell took pride in how the NFL responded to President Donald Trump's "divisive" comments about protests during the national anthem.

In a show of unity, NFL players across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem Sunday. They were joined by coaches and even owners.

"The way we reacted today, and this weekend, made me proud," Goodell told The MMQB.com on Sunday night. "I'm proud of our league."

Goodell told the website that he discussed the matter with players, coaches and owners this weekend and said "they really care about our league."

He said the demonstrations during the anthem on Sunday "reflected the frustration, the disappointment, of the players over the divisive rhetoric we heard."

Goodell told The MMQB that he is not worried that President Trump has a vendetta against the NFL.

"We live in an imperfect society. A public discourse makes us strong," he said.