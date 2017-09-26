LANDOVER, Md. -- The Oakland Raiders' near team-wide protest during the national anthem prior to Sunday night's nationally-televised game at Washington was a one-time display, several players said after the game.

So don't expect a Raiders repeat on such a grand scale in Denver.

Plus, the Raiders said the protest, in the wake of President Donald Trump's comments calling a player who chose to sit or take a knee during the song and presentation of the nation's colors a "son of a bitch" who should be "fired" from the NFL on Friday night, had nothing to do with their getting embarrassed by Washington, 27-10.

"No, I don't think so," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Monday in his weekly media conference.

Asked if he sensed any extra emotion before the game, Del Rio was even more succinct.

"No," he said.

The Raiders' planned team-wide show of unity was scuttled as they initially were going to stay in the tunnel as a team during the anthem, but it ran too close to the coin flip and opening kickoff due to the tight timing of the primetime game.

Instead, most of the defense sat together on one end of the bench, their arms interlocked. The coaching staff stood, arms interlocked, and the Raiders' offensive line, the only all-minority unit in the NFL, sat and kneeled in a semi-circle.

It seemed to fit the parameters set forth by Raiders owner Mark Davis, who earlier Sunday told ESPN.com he was fine with his players protesting, so long as they did it with "class" and "pride" at FedEx Field.

"I wish I didn't have to do anything like that," said left tackle Donald Penn. "I've been standing (for the anthem) all the time, but when you get called out personally by the president of your country, you've got to do something. I didn't want to do that; I don't think my teammates wanted to do that. But it's something we had to do.

Raiders players on Sunday were part of the league-wide reaction ignited by President Donald Trump’s remarks about NFL players protesting the national anthem. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

"We've got disasters going on in Florida and Puerto Rico and Houston's trying to rebuild and (Trump is) worried about us with a silent, peaceful protest. When the people in Charlottesville had all this, he didn't call them sons of bitches. He didn't call them assholes. You know what I mean?"

Penn mentioned the $27 million raised by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for Houston hurricane victims as an example of good deeds being done by NFL players.

"This had nothing to do with disrespecting the military, or the flag," Penn said. "I have the utmost respect for them. Because you will not see me over there shooting no guns. So I have so much respect for them and what they do. It had nothing to do with that. I hope they understand that. This all had to do with President Trump's comments. That's the only reason we did that.

"If somebody calls you out like that, you've got to do something...see how we're giving Trump all this power. I don't want to give him that. I don't even want to talk about him no more."

Left guard Kelechi Osemele agreed with Penn in that their "peaceful protest" was not meant to disrespect military members.

"There are people who laid down their lives to give us the right to be able to represent our freedom of speech," Osemele said. "That's really, that's what it's for. That's why people laid down their lives. So for us, it was just us exercising that right."

Penn said he did not plan on sitting again in Denver, that his point was made in Washington. Same with Osemele.

"It's just a one-week thing and it was a response to something that was said (by Trump)," Osemele said. "We're back focused on football and, you know, life goes on. We're not going to give it any more attention."

Right tackle Marshall Newhouse echoed his teammates' sentiments and shared Del Rio's reluctance to give credence to the notion that the Raiders were distracted, saying, "It has nothing to do with how we played."

The Raiders' defensive struggles against Washington had many observers looking at the protest for potential answers. And not even quarterback Derek Carr, who stood and appeared to pray by himself and had one of the worst games of his career, was sure.

"I really hope not, but you never know," said Carr, who threw two interceptions, including on his first pass of the game, after not having one in his previous three games. He was also sacked four times, behind what has been one of the more dominant offensive lines in the NFL.

Rush and coverage by Washington, which may have given Denver an updated blueprint on how to beat Oakland, or something else?

"You don't know what's going on in everybody's head and all those things," Carr said. "But for me, it did not."