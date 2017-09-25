Preliminary television ratings for Sunday's NFL games finished lower as compared to the same week last year. CBS said its national games, which featured the Green Bay Packers' 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, were down 1 percent in the overnight ratings as compared to its Week 3 national games for the 2016 season.

Fox's single-header game, which featured the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles in many markets, was down 16 percent, compared to Week 3 of last season, which featured the Giants playing the Washington Redskins.

Sunday Night Football's decline was more drastic, as Sunday's game between the Redskins and the Oakland Raiders was the lowest-rated Week 3 game, from metered markets, since 2006.

Ratings for the game were down 9 percent versus last week (Packers-Falcons) and 11 percent versus last year's Week 3 game.

For comparison's sake, all three games were relative blowouts, though the previous games featured teams that generally draw more interest -- the Green Bay Packers last week and the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears last year.

The Packers- Falcons game from last week still soundly beat the Redskins-Raiders game, even though it was going up against the Primetime Emmy Awards.

There seemed to be more public attention being paid to the ratings, as President Donald Trump exerted pressure on the league and its players to stand during the national anthem.

"NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN," Trump tweeted Sunday morning. "Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

Approximately 180 players didn't stand for the anthem during Sunday's games, not including the three teams -- the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks -- that did not come out onto the sidelines for the song.

Ratings have a chance to rebound on Monday night, as the league has its ratings juggernaut, the Dallas Cowboys, playing the Arizona Cardinals on ESPN.

On Monday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on CNBC that he has expected television ratings, across all sports, to decline due to cord-cutting and streaming, but that sports as compared to other programming is still in a better position.

"If you look at the NFL as well, they may be down versus last year," he said, "but when you compare them to hit shows, you'll see those other shows are probably down more."

Television ratings for NFL regular-season games last year were down 8 percent, which the league attributed to presidential election coverage, among other factors.